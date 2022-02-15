The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

