The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,246 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth about $7,019,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth about $6,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Calix stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

