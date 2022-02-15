The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $549,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,008 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.