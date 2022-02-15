The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. North West has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

NNWWF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

