The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

