Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

THRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $11.20 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

