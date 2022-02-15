TheStreet Downgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to D+

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. Heska has a twelve month low of $122.82 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

