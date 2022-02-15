Thunder Token One Day Volume Hits $4.80 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00244878 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

