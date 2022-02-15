Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Financial Contrast

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.83 $2.28 billion $4.29 28.51 POET Technologies $4.43 million 59.22 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.38

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

