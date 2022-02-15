Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

