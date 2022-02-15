Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
