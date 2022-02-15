Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,064,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 3,069,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.3 days.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.9977 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

TRMLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

