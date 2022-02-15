Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,064,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 3,069,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.3 days.
OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.9977 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.
About Tourmaline Oil
