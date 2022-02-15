Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.58

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 168331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

