Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.58

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 168331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
