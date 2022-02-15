Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSEM opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 296.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

