TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Up 78.9% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YTPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 3,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,929,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

