Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,383 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,667% compared to the average daily volume of 196 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,414 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 725,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 254,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

