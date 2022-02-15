TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

THS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.