TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 1,233,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

