Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 15,097 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

