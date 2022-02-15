Trexquant Investment LP Invests $102,000 in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSBR opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.
BSBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
