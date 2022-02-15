Trexquant Investment LP Invests $102,000 in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

BSBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.