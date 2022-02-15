Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,944 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.