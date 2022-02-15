Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,671 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

