TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

TNET traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

