TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
TNET traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
