TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. 11,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

