Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRN opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

