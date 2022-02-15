TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 200977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

