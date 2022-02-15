Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 760,990 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $22.63.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 492,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 239,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.