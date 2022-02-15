trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

