trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for trivago in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
