TrueDeck Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $52,397.69 and approximately $16,623.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00105851 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

