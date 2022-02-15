Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.43. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

