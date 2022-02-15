Truist Financial Comments on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.04 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

