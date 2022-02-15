Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Criteo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.33 on Monday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

