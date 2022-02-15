Truist Financial Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

