Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

