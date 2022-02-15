Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
