Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$53.00” Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.82.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$52.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.98 and a one year high of C$55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.