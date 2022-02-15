Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

