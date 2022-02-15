Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman expects that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

Shares of TYL opened at $467.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

