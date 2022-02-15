UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UDR stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UDR were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

