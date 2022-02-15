Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $362.65 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

