Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.62) Per Share

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $151.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 546,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

