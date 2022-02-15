Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

