Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after purchasing an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.