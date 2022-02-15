Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,158.33 ($56.27).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,833.50 ($51.87) on Monday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,887.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,943.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market cap of £98.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

