Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,158.33 ($56.27).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,810 ($51.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,887.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,943.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Insiders bought a total of 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349 over the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

