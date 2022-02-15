uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 856,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,018,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

