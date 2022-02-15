United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on United Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

UTDI stock traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €34.46 ($39.16). 437,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.46. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a one year high of €39.19 ($44.53). The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

