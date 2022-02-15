Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $115,200.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

