Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 530,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

