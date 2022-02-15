Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

UVE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 530,611 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

