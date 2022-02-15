Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.30 and last traded at $100.30. Approximately 400,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,885,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.21.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632,201 shares of company stock valued at $310,726,659. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

