US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

